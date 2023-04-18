NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Rep. Justin Pearson never guessed he’d be expelled for leading a gun control protest on the House floor after a school shooting left three children and three adults dead. Nor did he predict he’d be propelled into the national spotlight, placing Tennessee at the forefront of the conversation on gun regulations. Involved in activism since his teens, Pearson says he’s now focused on achieving gun control legislation in what’s likely the last week of the legislative session. Then, Democrats have to decide how to allocate campaign donations and manage the kind of attention that has eluded them for years.

