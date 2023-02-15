By Alicia Wallace, CNN

US retail sales surged in January, rising by 3%, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

Economists had anticipated sales would rise by 1.8%, after the 1.1% decline in December as consumers pulled back on spending amid high inflation and concern about the direction of the economy.

Retail sales, which are not adjusted for inflation, were up 6.4% in January from the year prior, when the Omicron variant was surging. Favorable weather, a strong labor market and post-holiday discounting helped contribute to the rebound in sales.

The blowout report is likely to underscore the Federal Reserve’s resolve to keep raising interest rates to cool demand as it tries to rein in inflation.

This story is developing and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.