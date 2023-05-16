By Bryan Mena, CNN

Washington, DC (CNN) — Spending at US retailers rose in April following two months of declines, showing the US consumer is still fueling the economy.

Retail sales, which are adjusted for seasonality but not for inflation, rose by 0.4% in April from the prior month, the Department of Commerce reported on Tuesday. That’s a slower pace than the 0.8% increase that economists were expecting, according to Refinitiv.

Retail sales fell 0.7% in March, in part due to lower gas prices and lower spending on durable goods.

This story is developing and will be updated.

