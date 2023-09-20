SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Retired U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier is running for a seat on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors, which is where she launched her political career more than 40 years ago. She announced her candidacy in a statement released Tuesday. The Democrat said in 2021 she would not run for reelection to Congress, citing a desire to return to the San Francisco Bay Area full-time. Speier served on the county board of supervisors from 1980 to 1986 before winning seats in the state Legislature and then Congress. Janice Hahn and Hilda Solis are also former members of Congress turned county supervisors. But Los Angeles County is much larger than San Mateo County.

