IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls 4th of July celebration is a major event, but some may not know there was a song written about our love for the holiday.

Linda Oggett’s late husband loved to make music with his buddies, and his legacy lives on in his office at “Mike’s Music” in Idaho Falls.

“And when they got together, it was like they were 16 again,” she said. “They just had so much fun together.”

The band was The Affection Collection, the name inspired by the band, “The Lovin’ Spoonful,” and was produced by Buddy Holly’s producer, with hits like “Apple Bottom Time” and “Hey Girl.”

Later, the group wrote a song about the biggest day of the year titled “Idaho Falls on the 4th of July.”

“They wanted to write one because of the Melaleuca fireworks, and so they did,” Doggett said. “They actually played it on the radio.”

Linda received a random visit from “Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon recently and she says it was because of Mike’s connection to his hometown.

“The man who brought him here, said ‘this is Mike’s wife’…so Mike was the reason.”

You can search “Idaho Falls on the 4th of July” on YouTube to hear and see a garage band video of the song.

Songs from The Affection Collection have recently been featured on Amazon Prime’s show, “Daisy Jones and the Six,” which is based on Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham’s relationship.

And the song, “Hey Little Man,” is being used by 7-11 stores for commercials for their slurpees.