BALTIMORE (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general has released a less-redacted version of its report on child sex abuse in the Archdiocese of Baltimore. But the updated report released Tuesday continues to redact the names of five Catholic church leaders. That’s due to ongoing appeals to a judge’s decision to make the information public. While the names of the high-ranking church leaders already have been reported by local media, the director of the Maryland chapter of Survivors of those Abused by Priests says he was disappointed that resistance continues against transparency and accountability. An archdiocese spokesman says it believed those named in the report had a right to be heard.

By BRIAN WITTE and LEA SKENE Associated Press

