FORT HALL, Idaho (KIFI) – Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish & Game is seeking your help in finding those responsible for killing two bull elk in the Narrows area.

Officials suspect this happened Thursday night or early Friday morning.

They cut both heads off both bulls and took the hind quarters from one of the bulls. The rest was left to waste.

“This is not acceptable by our office, the Tribe and nor should it be acceptable by our hunters,” Shoshone-Bannock Tribes Fish & Game said.

There is a reward available for any information leading to the conviction of the persons responsible.

If you have information, contact the office at 208-236-1137 or cells at 208-221-6168 and 208-589-9464.