REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Rexburg entrepreneurs are taking their business to the next level as they pitch to world renowned investors on the hit ABC TV show, Shark Tank.

Crispý Cones to Rexburg as a pop-up tent in 2018. Since then, owners Jeremy and Kaitlyn Carlson have opened up two locations – in Logan, Utah and Rexburg. They have also begun franchising the business with more store openings on the way.

According to their website, “A Crispý Cone is a fresh dough cone, grilled rotisserie-style and covered with cinnamon + sugar or crushed Oreos. The cone is filled with your choice of spread, gourmet soft-serve ice cream, fruit, and a variety of delicious toppings.”

Owner Jeremy Carlson thought of the idea while serving a two year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Czech Republic. There, he discovered the Czech’s ice cream pastry. When he came back to the United States, Carlson worked to perfect the recipe thinking it would be a great way to bring some of the Czech’s culture to America.

While still in school at Brigham Young University–Idaho, Carlson started selling his pastry product. From the pop-up tent, the business grew into a trailer, only open during the warmer months in Rexburg. The demand grew now bringing the business where it is today.

With all the positive feedback and growth from their business, The Carlsons decided to apply for Shark Tank in January 2022, not expecting much to come from it. Their application got accepted and next thing they knew, they were in the Tank pitching to the Sharks. Jeremy says, “The chances are pretty slim… They receive tens of tens of thousands of applications and they only pick, like, a little over 100 people to pitch. And then, like, maybe you won’t air, maybe you will, only 50% of those actually air… So, the likelihood of being there in front of them and having it air… is kind of a surreal experience. I feel like we need to go buy a lottery ticket.”

Watch them enter the Tank on ABC (Local News 8) Friday, March 17 at 7:00 p.m. MST to see if they secure a deal.