POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Wednesday, Sept. 20, at 5:15 p.m., the City of Pocatello Parks and Recreation Department, in conjunction with Southeast Idaho Skate Park Association, will hold a ribbon cutting and check presentation to announce a refresh of Pocatello Skate Park located in Lower Ross Park.

Troy Gilgen from Gilgen’s Asphalt donated his services to seal the existing asphalt surface at the skate park. Gilgen’s sealing work took place earlier this month. Sealing the asphalt will not only extend its life but also make the surface smoother for a more enjoyable ride.

In a joint partnership between several groups, materials will be purchased and all the ramps will be resurfaced. Work on this portion of the project will be completed in late September and October. The Southeast Idaho Skate Park Association is contributing $1,000, joined by Mayor Blad who is donating an additional $1,000 from the Blue Cross of Idaho Mayor’s Walking Challenge. Lookout Credit Union is generously matching Mayor Blad’s contribution, adding another $1,000 to the initiative. To complete the funding for the project, the Parks Department will step in with the remaining $2,000 required to procure the necessary materials. Work will be completed at the skate park by members of the Southeast Idaho Skate Park Association, local contractors, and Parks staff.

“We are excited to be working with Dave Van Etten and his group at the Southeast Idaho Skate Park Association to extend the life of our existing skate park,” Parks and Recreation Director Anne Butler said.