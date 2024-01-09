POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A new business has joined the Pocatello-Chubbuck Chamber of Commerce.

A ribbon cutting was held on Tuesday at 1424 Manticore Marketing on Yellowstone Avenue in Pocatello.

Manticore Marketing is a creative digital marketing agency with seven employees, and two offices in Pocatello and Boise.

They specialize in web development and getting businesses recognized online.

“We just want people in Pocatello to know that there is a actual digital marketing agency existing in Pocatello,” said CEO Mersad Rezaei. “We are all about education and we want to help small businesses learn what they can do for themselves to grow their business, if not hire services that can help them.”

The business started back in 2020 and won an Idaho’s Best Award in 2023.