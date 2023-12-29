By The Associated Press

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Max Rice scored 22 points as Boise State beat Utah Valley 85-63 on Friday night.

Rice shot 8 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Broncos (9-4). O’Mar Stanley scored 20 points while going 7 of 10 and 5 of 5 from the foul line, and added seven rebounds. Tyson Degenhart had 13 points and was 4-of-7 shooting and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Trevin Dorius finished with 20 points for the Wolverines (6-7). Tanner Toolson added 11 points and three steals for Utah Valley. Drake Allen also recorded 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.