LONDON (AP) — Richard E. Grant is looking forward to hosting next Sunday’s EE BAFTA Film Awards. A huge cheerleader of acting talent and movie makers, he says his enthusiasm for award season is “absolutely genuine” and qualifies him for the role. However, because Grant is an actor, instead of a comedian, he will try not to offend people he’d like to work with in the future. The BAFTA Film Awards will take place at the new venue of the Royal Festival Hall on London’s Southbank and will be attended by the prince and princess of Wales.