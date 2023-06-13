RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby FFA Chapter had 32 members participate in the Idaho FFA State Career Development Events held at the University of Idaho in Moscow, Idaho last week.

Rigby FFA Chapter participated in 11 career development events, winning two and placing in the top four in six events. The state championship teams were Agricultural Communications and Environmental Natural Resources. The teams placed third in Agronomy and Veterinary Science and fourth in Forestry and Livestock Evaluation.

In the Agriculture Communications career development event participants worked as a team of communication consultants to develop a written media plan, present the plan to a panel of judges. This event challenged students to communicate effectively while advocating to consumers about agriculture. Students use a variety of technical skills such as journalistic and opinion writing, website design, video production, and social media. State champion team members were Hallee Miller – 1st high individual,

Lucy Barney – 3rd high individual, Hannah Clarke – 4th high individual and Joel Ricks.

In the Environmental Natural Resources career development event participants were tested on their knowledge in soils, wildlife, and their ability to analyze environmental conditions and make accurate recommendations. State champion team members were: Hallee Miller – 1st high individual, Levi Simmons – 5th high individual, Hailey Stucki – 8th high individual and Hayden Yearsley.

The Agronomy career development event (3rd) team members were Emily Cook – 8th high, Hailey Stucki – 10th, Joel Ricks and Maddisen Ricks.

In the Veterinary Science career development event (3rd) Brinley Keetch placed 8th high individual, other team members were Kynlee Walton, Jade Rhodes and Bailee Ricks.

In the Forestry career development event (4th) John “Mack” Poole placed 4th, other team members were Ladd Taylor, Andrew Sauer and Tyler Barrett.

In the Livestock Evaluation career development (4th) event Tymber Billman placed 3rd high individual, Pryce Romriell – 7th high individual, other team members were Bridger Lamb and Kayhl Campbell.

At the Nursery Landscape Evaluation career development event (6th) Emily Cook was recognized as the state champion, other team members were Travis Grant, Kailynn Clark and Kayda Hickman.

In the Milk Quality Evaluation career development event (6th) team members were Bridger Lamb, Dallin Christopherson, Kendyl McNeill and Aidan Sizemore.

During the Meats Evaluation career development event (6th) team members were Kailynn Clark, Dallin Christopherson, Pryce Romriell and Tymber Billman.

In the Agricultural Mechanics career development event (7th) team members were Connor Mortensen – 3rd in arc welding, other team members were Travis Grant, Levi Simmons and McKay Bird.

In the Dairy Cattle Evaluation career development event team members were Blyss Miller, Jordyn Gebarowski, Kayda Hickman and Jace Lewis.

The Agricultural Communications team and the Environmental Natural Resources teams will continue to prepare to represent Idaho at the National FFA Convention in October in Indianapolis, Indiana.