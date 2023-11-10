RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Rigby FFA members joined more than 70,000 participants at the 96th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, IN at the beginning of the month.

The chapter was recognized for achievements in the National Chapter Awards program; Farm Business Management, Horse Evaluation, Environmental Natural Resources and Agricultural Communications career development events; National FFA Proficiency Awards program, and six members earned the American FFA Degree.

National Proficiency Finalists

Lucy Barney was selected as the national finalist and ranked 2nd in the Small Animal Production and Care entrepreneurship proficiency award area through an application and interview process. Lucy owns Sage Ridge Doodles where she has produced quality dogs which have been sold across the United States. Lucy is the daughter of Nick and Kim Barney of Lewisville.

Boden Brown grew up on the family dairy farm. Due to the wide range of dairy management skills developed, he was selected as the national runner-up in the Dairy Production Placement proficiency award area. Boden is the son of Wayne and Heather Brown of Rigby.

Jordyn Gebarowski owns and operates Little Skis goat dairy with her mother. She breeds, milks, and shows registered goats along with marketing and selling the goats and products. She ranked 2nd in the Goat Production proficiency award category. Jordyn is the daughter of Mike and Jodi Gebarowski of Osgood.

Macee Madsen started her own forage business called Double M Small Bales. She produces forage on rented ground and provides custom harvest for other local farmers. She was selected as the national runner-up in Forage Production. Macee is the daughter of Dennis and Kim Madsen of Roberts.

William Warner has a passion for horses, he purchases, trains, and markets performance horses. Will has become a two-time high school state rodeo team roping champion on horses he has trained. Due to his work, he was named the national runner up in Equine Science Entrepreneurship. Will is the son of Jerimie and Kaye Lynn Warner of Rigby.

National Gold, 5th in the Nation was the Farm and Agribusiness Management Career Development team. This event tested the ability of students to apply economic principles and concepts in analyzing farm and ranch business management decisions. Participants responded to questions concerning farm business management as well as a problem-solving analysis. Team members who received a national gold award are Waynelle Berrett, Jesa Arnold, Will Warner, and Mack Poole earned a silver ranking. The team was sponsored by Northwest Farm Credit Services, CONTEXT, John Deere, Nationwide Foundation, and Rabo AgriFinance sponsor the event.

National Gold, 7th in the Nation was the Environmental Natural Resource career development event team. Competitors interpret data, use measuring devices in the field and work through real-life scenarios involving environmental threats. Team members demonstrated skills relevant to identification, GPS navigation, soil science, water management and wildlife conservation. The team presented solutions to an environmental issue. Team members who received National Gold are Levi Simmons – who ranked 8th highest individual, and Hailey Stucki. Receiving National Silver were Travis Grant and Hayden Yearsley. The team was sponsored by the Idaho Forest Products Group. The event was sponsored by CHS Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Invenergy, and John Deere.

National Gold, 10th in the Nation was the Agricultural Communications career development event team. Participants in the event work as a team of communication consultants to develop a written media plan, present the plan to a panel of judges, and, as individuals, apply what they have learned during practicums, a quiz and editing exercise. Each team member specialized in journal writing, opinion editorials, web page design, and creating videos. Team members earning National Gold are Hallee Miller – 7th highest individual, and Lucy Barney. Earning national silver rankings are Hannah Clarke and Joel Ricks. The team was sponsored by Bayer, AET, Elanco and John Deere.

The Horse Judging career development event team earned National Silver recognition. Students solve problems related to everything from the nutrition and reproduction of horses to the tack/equipment and feed used to care for horses. Participants evaluate and place horses based on breed characteristics, conformation and performance, and defend their decisions through oral reasons in front of a panel of judges. Team members who received National Gold rankings are Reagan Stirling and MaKae Hogge. Contributing team members are Kayle Cambell and Kayda Hickman. The team was sponsored by Tractor Supply Company, Cargill, and Merck Animal Health.

2 Star Gold National Chapter

The National Chapter Award Program recognizes FFA chapters that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. Rigby FFA improved chapter operations using the National Quality Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities which emphasized growing leaders, building communities, and strengthening agriculture. Rigby FFA received a gold rating by the Idaho FFA association and earned National FFA 2-star rating.

The American FFA Degree was presented to six Rigby FFA members. The American FFA Degree is awarded at the National FFA Convention & Expo each year to less than one percent of FFA members, making it one of the organization’s highest honors. It demonstrates the effort FFA members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience, outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited through their FFA experience.

Recipients were Colby Barry, Morgan “Charlie” Edwards, Jaycee Fergusen, Korby Lindsey, Ember Mendoza, and Levi Smuin.

Ember Mendoza was selected by the National FFA to sit on the Nominating Committee to select the 2023-2024 National FFA Officers.