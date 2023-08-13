INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana (KIFI) – The National FFA Organization released the results of state winners who qualified as national finalists in the National FFA Proficiency Awards program. The Rigby FFA Chapter had 12 members qualify to compete in the proficiency awards program at the national level.

Rigby FFA has five members who are National FFA Proficiency Award finalists. The National FFA identifies four members as finalists in each proficiency category. The award honors FFA members who, through supervised agricultural experiences, have developed specialized skills that they can apply toward their future careers.

Boden Brown, son of Wayne and Heather Brown of Lewisville, is a finalist in Dairy Production Placement. He is proud to have grown up on the family dairy – Brown Dairy. Boden has been the calf manager where his responsibilities included caring for calves, by feeding, providing fresh bedding, tagging, vaccinating, and doctoring.

Will Warner, son of Jerimie and Kaye Warner, is a finalist in Equine Entrepreneurship. He has gained a reputation as a quality trainer and started his own business training horses. Will has gained skills in animal health care, time management, effective records, customer relations, selection, nutrition, facility management and marketing.

Macee Madsen, daughter of Dennis and Kim Madsen, is a finalist in Forage Production Placement. Macee owns a custom hay business – Double M Small Bales. She currently operates 54 acres for forage production and custom harvest for two local farmers. She has developed skills in forage production and business management.

Jordyn Gebarowski, daughter of Mike and Jodi Gebarowski, is a finalist in Goat Production Entrepreneurship. She breeds, sells, milks, and shows goats. All goats are registered with professional goat associations. Jordyn has gained skills in animal health care, time management, effective records, customer relations, selection, nutrition, facility management and marketing.

Lucy Barney, daughter of Nick and Kim Barney of Lewisville, is a finalist in Small Animal Production Entrepreneurship. She has developed an independent dog breeding business, Sage Ridge Doodles, where she raises well-socialized puppies for her waitlist families. Lucy has developed a reputation as a responsible, quality dog breeder and sold her dogs in over 25 states.

Earning a National Gold rating are:

Cooper Shaffer, son of Colby and Stephanie Shaffer, in Agricultural Mechanics Repair and Maintenance.

Benjamin Thornley, son of Wade and Amy Thornley, in Equine Science Placement.

Tyson Miller, son of Logan Miller, in Landscape Management Placement.

Makae Hogge, daughter of Jon and Ashlee Hogge, in Outdoor Recreation Placement.

Pryce Romriell, daughter of Mark and Rozlyn Romriell, in Swine Production Placement.

Earning a National Silver rating are:

Hallee Miller, daughter of Zac and Marcy Miller, in Beef Production Placement.

Connor Mortensen, son of Quinn and Kristy Mortensen, in Diversified Agricultural Production Placement.

National finailists will continue preparations for the National FFA Convention that will be held in Indianapolis, Indiana the first week of November 2023.