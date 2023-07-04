RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Saturday, July 8 starting at noon, Larry Wilson Park in Rigby will once again play host to the annual car show Hot Classic Nights.

The show is in its’ 19th year and all the proceeds from the event go to support the Rigby Senior Center’s Meals on Wheels Program.

It all got its start when the center approached Todd Stowell, the Chairman of the Hot Classic Nights Committee. He said, “Years ago, the senior citizens came to me and wanted some help for raising some money for the center here. And we did a little hamburger fry, and it didn’t make an awful lot of money. And so the next year, we decided, ‘Hey, let’s do a car show!’ And so that’s what we did. We started a car show back in 2004, I think it was, and we’ve done it every year ever since.”

Last year, the car show was able to raise $15,200 dollars for the Meals on Wheels Program, exceeding their goal by over $3,000. This year the car show is hoping to beat last year’s result.

Liz Pennell, the Rigby Senior Center Director, says that money goes a long way, “All our products that we use to put the meals together with like the trays and the cups and everything have gone skyrocket. And it really helps keep the program ongoing.”

The Senior Center is currently serving close to 300 meals a week, which is a lot more than last year. “Those seniors that have to have the food come into them, it’s quite a help to them, really a big help,” said Pennell.

Lida Staggs is very thankful for the Meals on Wheels Program. She says, “I don’t cook very well at this age. And I don’t have to clean up anything either, so. But it’s a good meal, and I enjoy a meal.”

Staggs says the driver will also at times come by and chat with her when they deliver the meal, “And the driver is very, very caring.”

Staggs adds that she loves seeing the joy of the Senior Center employees preparing the meals that go out as well, “I like to come and see him putting up the Meals on Wheels over here and the camaraderie they have that they put it together and it makes it nice. They just all work together and get to get the trays out. Ready to send out on the van.”

Everyone is welcome to attend the car show this Saturday.