RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Rigby Trojans remain red hot so far this year thanks in part to another victory Wednesday, a 72-37 win over the Hillcrest Knights.

Rigby turned to one of its stars to get things rolling in this one, as BYU commit Kambree Barber tallied six of the Trojans’ first nine points for an early lead.

They continued to extend that advantage throughout the game, as Rigby won handily by 35 points.

Next up, Rigby heads south to Utah to face Lehi (UT) Saturday at 6:30 p.m., while Hillcrest takes on Bonneville in a rivalry battle in The Hive Friday at 7:30 p.m.