RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Rigby Mayor Richard Datwyler will be issuing a proclamation declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention Month at the next Rigby City Council meeting on April 6.

Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center has been working with the Mayor on this proclamation for the last month.

According to national statistics, 1 in 10 children experience child sexual abuse before the age of 18. This number alone speaks to the urgency of keeping the children in our community safe.

The meeting will take place at 7:00 p.m. at 158 W Fremont in Rigby

Upper Valley Child Advocacy Center will be participating and hosting several other child abuse prevention month events in April, including an open house for our new Mobile CAC unit on April 28.