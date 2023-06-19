RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) – Rigby’s starting quarterback will play college football in the Big Sky conference, as Luke Flowers announced his commitment Monday to the University of Montana.

The 2024 recruit will head to Missoula after his senior season this fall, when Flowers and the Rigby Trojans chase a third straight 5A state championship and their fourth in five years.

Last season, Luke scored the touchdown and completed the two-point conversion that put Rigby in front of Meridian in the 5A title game after trailing by 14 points in the fourth quarter.

Flowers threw for more than 3,000 yards last season, and nearly 1,200 of those yards were thrown in the playoffs.