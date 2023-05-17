ISLAMABAD (AP) — A leading international rights group and a Pakistani watchdog are calling on Pakistan not to try civilians who were involved in recent anti-government protests before military courts. Amnesty International and Human Rights Commission of Pakistan issued separate statements late on Tuesday, saying they were alarmed by the government’s plan to bring supporters of former Prime Minister Imran Khan who clashed with police and rioted across the country to trial under military rules. A wave of violence engulfed Pakistan’s capital and other urban areas following the dramatic arrest of Khan — now opposition leader — from a courtroom in Islamabad on Tuesday last week. He was eventually released and the protests subsided.

