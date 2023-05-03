BANGKOK (AP) — Human rights groups are calling for an investigation into the shooting of a political and social activist in Laos whose posts on Facebook criticized the Southeast Asian nation’s communist government. Initial reports said Anousa Luangsuphom was killed in the attack at a coffee shop Saturday in the capital Vientiane. Human Rights Watch issued an update Thursday saying Anousa’s family and other sources provided evidence that he survived the shooting and is in a hospital receiving medical treatment. Amnesty International described Anousa as a “vocal critic of the Lao government and society.” It said Anousa ran a Facebook page called “Driven by the Keyboard,” which featured posts on a wide range of social, environmental, economic and political issues.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.