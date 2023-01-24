By DANIEL POLITI

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru (AP) — In less than two months, more than 50 people have died in Peru, largely protesters at the hands of police officers. And while a few international voices of concern have emerged, much of the regional and global community has largely remained silent. As regional leaders gather in Argentina on Tuesday for a meeting of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, that silence is likely to continue, to the dismay of human rights groups who are calling for more condemnation of the state violence after then-President Pedro Castillo was impeached and imprisoned for trying to dissolve Congress.