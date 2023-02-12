By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rihanna is pregnant with her second child. A representative for the pop superstar confirmed the pregnancy soon after Rihanna wrapped an epic Super Bowl halftime performance. Rihanna’s outfit prominently showed off her belly, sparking speculation she was pregnant again nine months after giving birth to her first child. She has a 9-month-old son with rapper A$AP Rock. Rihanna spent much of the performance on a platform suspended high above the field where the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is being played Sunday.