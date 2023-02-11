By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

A halftime show that Rihanna promises will be “jam-packed” will sit at the center of the celebrity supplements to Super Bowl 57. But her 13-minute extravaganza is only one part of the entertainment sideshow surrounding Sunday’s big game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs. Chris Stapleton, who has dominated country music awards in recent years, will take on the challenge of singing the national anthem. Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.” And “Abbot Elementary” star Sheryl Lee Ralph will sing a song that’s been dubbed the Black national anthem, “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”