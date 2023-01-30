RIRIE, Idaho (KIFI) – The six-time defending district champion Ririe Bulldogs got off to a good start in this year’s Nuclear Conference tournament Monday with a 54-32 win against Salmon.

Ririe was off and running right from the tip, going on a 9-0 run early to force a Salmon timeout.

From there, the Bulldogs continued to run away with the lead, eventually winning by 22 points.

Next up, Ririe hosts the winner of Tuesday’s Firth/North Fremont matchup on Thursday at 7:00 p.m., while Salmon travels to West Jefferson Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. for an elimination game.