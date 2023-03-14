WASHINGTON, D.C. (KIFI) – U.S. Senators Jim Risch and Mike Crapo and Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) introduced the Traveler’s Gun Rights Act. This legislation would update federal law to account for various residency-related issues facing full-time Recreational Vehicle (RV) travelers, individuals with multiple physical residences, active duty military personnel and military spouses.

“An individual’s decision not to hold a traditional address should not preclude them from exercising the rights afforded to them in the U.S. Constitution,” Risch said. “The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act protects law-abiding gun owners’ Second Amendment rights regardless of their living situation.”

“No law-abiding American should be denied their Second Amendment rights,” Crapo said. “Military spouses and RV owners are just two examples of full-time travelers who are blocked from obtaining a firearm under current law. The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act is a commonsense solution that will finally address this oversight.”

“As a supporter of the Second Amendment, I am committed to protecting the rights of lawful gun owners,” Rounds said. “The Traveler’s Gun Rights Act removes an unfair prohibition facing Americans with unique living situations. This legislation will make certain that law-abiding citizens do not face a burdensome roadblock when trying to exercise their Second Amendment rights.”

Currently, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) requires firearm buyers to fill out paperwork listing an address. However, the ATF prohibits buyers from listing a P.O. Box or Private Mailbox (PMB) on this form. This prohibition unfairly hurts full-time travelers, many of whom live in their RV year round and utilize a P.O. Box or PMB in order to receive mail. These alternate addresses are able to be listed on driver’s licenses, but they cannot be used on the ATF paperwork.

In addition to Risch and Rounds, Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.) cosponsored the legislation.

This bill is endorsed by the National Rifle Association’s Institute for Legislative Action and the National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF), The Firearm Industry Trade Association.