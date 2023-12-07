TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch, member and former-chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of 2nd South Market in Twin Falls as a Local Gem.

This recognition is part of the fourth annual Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative, which is a public awareness campaign Senator Risch created to encourage Idahoans to support the small businesses that make Idaho special.

“2nd South Market is a vibrant epicenter for the Magic Valley,” Risch said. “This business is a true local gem—supporting other businesses, embracing Idaho history, and providing top notch food for our community. Dave and Lisa Buddecke purchased the historic 1926 Krengel Machine Company building to build Idaho’s first food hall while maintaining the historic building. Since its opening in 2019, the Buddecke family has given Idahoans the opportunity to eat, gather, work, and listen to local music—it’s where the Magic Valley can build community. Congratulations to Dave and Lisa Buddecke and the vendors at 2nd South Market. You are an outstanding example of what it means to be one of Idaho’s Local Gems.”

2nd South Market will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.