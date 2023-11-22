BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – U.S. Senator Jim Risch, member and former-chairman of the Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship, announced the selection of Vickers Western Store in Pocatello as a Local Gem.

This recognition is part of the fourth annual Support Local Gems All Season Long initiative, which is a public awareness campaign Senator Risch created to encourage Idahoans to support the small businesses that make Idaho special.

“Vickers Western Store has undoubtedly created memories for Idahoans young and old for decades, and it has contributed to Pocatello’s local economy since its founding,” Risch said. “Bill Vickers opened the Pocatello store in 1976 to help outfit southeastern Idaho’s cowboys and cowgirls. With the store’s vast inventory of apparel, accessories, home décor, pawn shop, and boot repair operation, this local gem offers something for every Idahoan to enjoy or appreciate. Bill owned and operated the western wear store until he passed away in 2013. Even after Bill’s passing, the store continues to provide the high-quality, phenomenal customer service for which he championed and founded the store on.”

Vickers Western Store will be recognized in the Congressional Record of the U.S. Senate.