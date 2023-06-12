IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Rehabilitative Health Services and Rise Up will be holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on June 12, 2023 at 1:30 p.m. located at 1140 Science Center Dr. Idaho Falls, Idaho. Those in attendance and presenting include: Governor Brad Little, Sherriff Sam Hulse, IDJC Director Monty Prow, IDHW Director Dave Jeppesen, as well as other local legislators and dignitaries.

Rise Up – Teen and Child Crisis Center of East Idaho is a free, 100% voluntary center limited to 23 hours and 59 minutes per episode; it will serve all youth ages 12-17, and eventually ages 5-17 throughout regions 6 and 7.

This first ever youth crisis center has been a joint endeavor funded, developed and overseen by a combination of Idaho Department of Juvenile Justice and the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare. Funding was originally set aside and committed by Governor Brad Little.

As of now, there are a total of four approved centers throughout the state including Twin Falls, Boise and Caldwell. The Idaho Falls Center RISE UP will be the first center to open in the state of Idaho.

The center will help provide immediate safety, assessment, referrals and collaboration of services for Mental Health and Substance Use Disorders. Criteria for admittance will be a crisis as defined by the family, school, individual, therapist, doctor, law enforcement, first responder, loved one or community member.

Ultimately, this will assist in reducing the number of youth being sent to the ER for hospitalizations, being placed in the Juvenile Justice Detention Centers or even in jail.

They are different from Behavioral Health Center and other hospitalization options as we are a stabilization, assessment and referral center instead of a treatment center.

Our hope is that this center will provide opportunities for crisis stabilization, assessments and quicker access to services and treatment for youth in our schools, homes and community.

Its motto is “At RISE UP – Everyone is a point of Impact.”

For more information, contact Rise Up at (208) 826-0994 or drop by the facility.