SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The truce that stopped the bloodshed in the Korean War turns 70 on Thursday and the two Koreas are marking the anniversary in starkly different ways, underscoring their deepening nuclear tensions. North Korea has invited delegations from China and Russia as it prepares to stage huge celebrations that are likely to be highlighted by a military parade in Pyongyang, where leader Kim Jong Un could showcase his most powerful missiles. The mood is more somber in South Korea, where President Yoon Suk Yeol has invited dozens of foreign war veterans to honor the fallen soldiers of the 1950-53 conflict, which set the stage for decades of animosity among the Koreas and the United States.

