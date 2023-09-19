IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — The Idaho Transportation Department and City of Idaho Falls will shut down the southbound lanes of West Sunnyside Road/ I-15 Business Loop Wednesday at 5:00 a.m.

The closure will last for three days.

Significant impacts to traffic are anticipated. Motorists are encouraged to use alternate routes this week.

Crews will repair a broken water line under the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 91. Traffic will be detoured, and no left turns will be allowed from northbound US-91 to westbound I-15. There will also be no right hand turns off I-15 Business Loop to southbound US-91 as those lanes will be closed.

During repairs, southbound traffic will be moved to the northbound left turn bay. Motorists traveling northbound on Yellowstone, turning left toward I15, will be detoured. Motorists traveling eastbound on Sunnyside Road, turning south on Yellowstone, will also be detoured.