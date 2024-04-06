DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — A roadside bomb has detonated in southwestern Syria, killing at least seven children, state media and a war monitor reported. It remains unclear who planted the bomb Saturday in the northern countryside of conflict-stricken Daraa province. Daraa stradles between Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Syrian state news agency SANA, citing an unnamed police official in Daraa, blamed militant groups. Britain-based war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights accused a pro-government militia of planting the bomb in an assassination attempt, without giving further details. Daraa city was once known as the cradle of the Syrian uprising in 2011 that spiraled into all-out war, now in its 14th year.

By KAREEM CHEHAYEB and ALBERT AJI Associated Press

