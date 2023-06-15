IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Chukars’ first walkoff win of the season came in epic fashion Thursday night, as Rob Paller hit a walkoff grand slam in the bottom of the ninth inning to lead the Chuks to a 15-11 victory over the Rocky Mountain Vibes.

The Vibes tallied five runs in the seventh inning to knot the game up at 11 runs apiece, but it stayed that way until Paller’s walkoff dinger.

It was actually Idaho Falls’ second grand slam of the game after Tyler Wyatt knocked a ball out of the park with the bases loaded in the first inning.

With the victory, the Chukars have now won consecutive games as they make their way back to Ogden for a three-game series against the Raptors starting Friday.