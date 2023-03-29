By Hannah Hilyard

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The Glendale Police Department has released surveillance video from the night two suspects attempted to rob the Qdoba at Bayshore Mall.

It happened March 14 in Glendale.

The surveillance video showed two masked suspects force a worker into a bathroom as they attempt to rob their former place of employment. With officers closing in, investigators say the pair decided to climb into the ceiling. Another angle shows the moment the ceiling panels gave way and both robbers fell to the ground.

After throwing a pepper ball into the space, police said an officer eventually spotted movement in a nearby dumpster and the two began obeying commands.

They arrested a 16-year-old girl and 18-year-old Marqavion Williams.

Police have not identified the young girl due to her age.

Right now, Williams is in jail awaiting arraignment. He faces several charges including armed robbery, false imprisonment and criminal damage to property.

