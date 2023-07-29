NEW YORK (AP) — Online records show the man known as New York City’s “Preppy Killer” is again out of prison, after spending 15 years in custody on drug and assault charges. Robert Chambers was arrested on those charges about five years after being released from prison in 2003 for killing Jennifer Levin in Central Park in the summer of 1986. He spent 15 years in prison for her death. Chambers, now 56, will remain under supervision for up to five years.

