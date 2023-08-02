By Marianne Garvey, CNN

(CNN) — Robert Downey Jr. has a surprise.

The “Iron Man” star revealed on Instagram that he is giving away six classic cars from his own personal collection.

“In case you haven’t heard yet, I’m giving away some of my cars,” he posted to Instagram Stories. Attached is a photo of Downey Jr. sitting on one of the cars.

The giveaway includes a 1965 Chevrolet Corvette, a 1966 Buick Riviera, a 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280SE, a 1972 Chevrolet K10 Pickup, a 1972 VW Bus and a 1985 Chevrolet El Camino.

Calling it the RDJ Dream Cars Sweepstakes, the giveaway is open to residents of the US, UK and Canada. The sponsor is listed as the Edward Charles Foundation, which operates charitable foundations.

Downey, who also has a MAX program titled “Downey’s Dream Cars,” where he restores classic cars, explains that the cars were remade to be eco-friendly.

“You can be one of the six winners, each receiving one of these beauties that we converted to drive to a pollution-free future,” the site dedicated to the sweepstakes states. “Enter for your chance to win one of the RDJ Dream Cars and experience the future of automotive technology.”

The drawing officially began on June 16 and ends on July 16, 2024.

