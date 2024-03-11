LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Downey Jr. has won his first Oscar. It comes three decades after his first Academy Award nomination. Downey won on Sunday for best supporting actor for “Oppenheimer,” the lead Academy Awards nominee with 13 nods. It was his third career Oscar nomination and second in the supporting actor category. Downey won for his performance as Rear Adm. Lewis Strauss in “Oppenheimer,” which follows physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer and a team of scientists developing the atomic bomb. The Oscar win concludes a strong awards season for Downey. He also had supporting actor wins at the Golden Globes, BAFTA, SAG Awards and Critics Choice Awards.

