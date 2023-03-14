ROBERTS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Boil Water Advisory for the City of Roberts has been lifted as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.

After 18 total coliform and E. coli bacteria samples were collected and returned absent between March1 and March 13, the Department of Environmental Quality concurs with the City of Robert’s decision to lift the order that was issued on Feb. 25.

Roberts and its licensed operator Mountain West Environmental will continue to collect additional samples throughout the distribution. Sample results will be available for public access.

Further repairs are still being conducted on the city’s primary well. Mountain West Environmental remains in continuous contact with DEQ staff providing updates made to the system. Required and additional testing will be performed before water from the primary well is allowed to be distributed in the community.