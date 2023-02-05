MALAD, Idaho (KIFI) — Every day, organizations across Idaho are putting their hearts into projects and programs to nurture our local communities and care for the environment. These efforts weave together to create a stronger, more resilient future for the region.
The Rocky Mountain Power Foundation, a nonprofit arm of Rocky Mountain Power, is donating more than $242,000 in new grant funding across the three states it serves to support organizations committed to community enhancement and environmental respect. From improving access to affordable housing and workforce training to building new hiking trails and protecting wildlife and local ecosystems, this round of grants will underwrite a wide range of efforts that meet critical needs and improve local livability.
“We are inspired by these organizations, in towns large and small, that are working hard to lift up people in their communities and take care of the environment,” said Steve Liechty, Rocky Mountain Power regional business manager. “It is an honor to support this indispensable work, while helping to boost the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”
This round of grants, focused on community enhancement and environmental respect, is one of the four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually.
The following six grants totaling $27,600 were given to Idaho organizations:
- Butte Soil and Water Conservation District to help protect fish by installing fish screens on a new enclosed irrigation pipeline system aimed at conserving water.
- City of Downey for updating the kitchen at the Community Center, which provides a local gathering space for a variety of activities.
- City of Preston to create pickleball courts, by refurbishing old tennis courts, to provide new recreational opportunities for residents of all ages.
- City of Rexburg for the installation of a disc golf course at Eagle Park, which is in high demand in this fast-growing town.
- League of Idaho Cities to provide sub-grants for city beautification projects to communities within the Rock Mountain Power service area.
- Sugar City for landscaping and maintenance of the Memorial Garden, which honors Sugar-Salem High School students who passed away before graduating.