SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI)-Rocky Mountain Power is monitoring a storm system resulting from remnants of Hurricane Hilary moving into the service territory on Monday, August 21st.

The weather forecast indicates strong winds and thunderstorms for customers in Bingham, Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison counties.



This storm system has the potential to cause weather-related outages, and Rocky Mountain Power has crews ready to respond to restoration efforts.



Additional information about preparing for outages and what to do if an outage occurs is available at rockymountainpower.net.



As a reminder, treat all downed wires as live and dangerous. Customers should avoid both downed trees and power lines as well as keep pets far away from those areas.



It is important for all customers to report power outages as it assists crews in pinpointing the cause and facilitates restoration efforts. Customers can call Customer Care at 877-508-5088, use the Rocky Mountain Power app, or text OUT to 759677 and receive updates during the restoration process.



You can also view the Rocky Mountain Power outage map at rockymountainpower.net/outages.