BONNER SPRINGS, Kansas (KCTV) — Worlds of Fun is about to have some competition with a nostalgia-packed theme park for adults and kids coming to Kansas City.

On Wednesday, Mattel and Epic Resort Destinations announced their plan to break ground on the second Mattel Adventure Park later this year. The “all-new entertainment resort destination” will be in Bonner Springs, Kan., and is set to open in 2026.

The park will feature rides and attractions based on popular Mattel toys, games and characters, including Hot Wheels, Thomas & Friends and UNO. There will also be a “larger-than-life Barbie Beach House” complete with retail shopping, a Barbie hologram, a flying theater and The Barbie Rooftop restaurant and bar.

A portion of the park will also feature an 18-hole mini-golf game based on Pictionary, the Magic 8 Ball and other nostalgic Mattel games.

“We are proud and excited to announce Kansas City, Kansas, as the second themed entertainment destination location for Mattel Adventure Park, an Epic Resort Destinations licensing partnership with Mattel,” said Mark Cornell, President of Epic Resort Destinations. “We are bringing Mattel’s powerhouse brands to life through state-of-the-art technology and engaging experiences. This new destination is sure to provide infinite fun for the whole family.”

The first Mattel Adventure Park in Glendale, Arizona is still under construction.

