Jet engine maker Rolls-Royce says it’s cutting up to 2,500 jobs globally as part of a corporate overhaul that its new CEO is carrying out. The aerospace company was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic that decimated demand for air travel. U.K.-based Rolls-Royce didn’t disclose Tuesday where the jobs will be cut. Around half of its 42,000-person workforce is based in the United Kingdom. The company says cuts will remove duplication and bring cost efficiencies in the latest stage of its “multi-year transformation.” The company slashed 9,000 jobs globally in 2020 as it grappled with the collapse of air travel during the pandemic.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.