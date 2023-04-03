BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be in Romania’s capital on Monday for trilateral talks with the presidents of Romania and Moldova as the three nations look to boost ties amid Russia’s war in Ukraine. The German leader will meet with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis at Cotroceni Palace in Bucharest for talks focused on security, economy, and energy. They will also discuss defense cooperation on NATO’s eastern flank and security in the Black Sea region. Later on Monday, Iohannis and Scholz will be joined by Moldovan President Maia Sandu for trilateral meetings that will focus on Moldova’s European integration.

