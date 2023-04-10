BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romanian prosecutors have carried out forensic searches of electronic devices in the case of Andrew Tate, the divisive internet personality who is under house arrest on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking, his lawyer says. Tate, a British-U.S. citizen, was initially detained in late December in Romania’s capital, Bucharest, along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women. None of the four has yet been formally indicted. Both the Tates appeared Monday at the Bucharest offices of Romania’s anti-organized crime agency as prosecutors seek to obtain further evidence.

By STEPHEN McGRATH and VADIM GHIRDA Associated Press

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.