Rounds of rain and snow tonight as temps drop to 29. Winds will be gusty at times up to 30mph.

Sunday chances of snow at 30% in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy and winds 15-25mph and high of 45.

Mostly cloudy 28 Sunday night and clearing for Monday and a slight warm-up.

Monday will bring sunshine and close to seasonal temperatures. High of 51 and SSW 10-15mph. Looking for the eclipse? That was 2017, but we’ll get about 30-40% totality into lunchtime.

We’ll have a dry week with high pressure edging in and temps begin to warm daily 4-5 degrees.

Mid 50’s on Tuesday and mainly sunny into Wednesday as well with temps heading into the upper 50’s to low 60’s. Mid 60’s by Thursday and close to 70 by Friday and some shower chances by the weekend.