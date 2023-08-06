JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Three sections of the Teton County pathways system will be closed this week to allow for routine maintenance.

On Monday, August 7, Teton County/Jackson Parks and Recreation will intermittently close the Paul Merritt (S89), Moose-Wilson north of Teton Pines and the Teton Science School Connector pathways so that crews can perform annual maintenance.

The maintenance and temporary closures are expected to conclude on Friday, August 11.

For questions or concerns, please e-mail Park Planner Rachel Rudd at rrudd@tetoncountywy.gov.