JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – You may experience delays on some Teton County roads next week to allow crews to make surfacing improvements.

On Tuesday, July 18, contractors from Intermountain Flurry Seal, Inc. will begin the application of chip seal aggregate on some County roads. Work on chip sealing is expected to conclude on Thursday, July 20 or Friday, July 21. Crews will then begin the application of fog seal treatment on Thursday, July 20, concluding on Saturday, July 22 or Monday, July 24. A list of County roads and date of impact is listed below.

During operations, 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m., Monday through Saturday, traffic control operations will be in place and motorists should expect delays up to 20 minutes.

Chip Sealing

Tuesday, July 18: Apres Vous Road; Teton Village Road; Coyote Loop Road; Nethercott Lane;

West Street; Main Street; Second Street; HHR Road.

Wednesday, July 19: Trail Creek Road; Wenzel Lane; Green Lane; Emily Stevens Park Road; HiCountry Drive; Septic Dump Station; Adams Canyon Drive; South Park Ranch Road; Grand Teton

Circle; North Meadow Road; Shooting Iron Road.

Thursday, July 20: Game Creek Road; Hoback Junction South Road.

Fog Sealing

Thursday, July 20: Apres Vous Road; Teton Village Road; Coyote Loop Road; Nethercott Lane;

West Street; Main Street; Second Street; HHR Road.

Friday, July 21: Trail Creek Road; Wenzel Lane; Green Lane; Emily Stevens Park Road; HiCountry Drive; Septic Dump Station; Adams Canyon Drive; South Park Ranch Road; Grand Teton

Circle; North Meadow Road; Shooting Iron Road.

Saturday, July 22: Game Creek Road; Hoback Junction South Road.

Chip and fog sealing dates with road completions are tentative and subject to change. Please contact the Teton County Road and Levee Department at 307-733-7190 with questions.