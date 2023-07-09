Roy Herron, a longtime Tennessee state lawmaker and former chairperson of the state Democratic Party, has died from injuries sustained in a jet ski accident. He was 69 years old. A statement from his family said Herron died Sunday at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. He had been hospitalized since a July 1 accident on Kentucky Lake, in which he suffered internal bleeding and extensive injuries to his arm and pelvis. Herron, an attorney from Dresden, served a combined 26 years in Tennessee’s state House and Senate. He chaired the state Democratic Party from 2013 to 2015 and ran for the U.S. House in 2010.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.