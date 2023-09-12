RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Roy Kidd, who coached Eastern Kentucky to two NCAA Division I-AA football championships in a Hall of Fame career, has died. He was 91. The school announced Kidd’s death on Tuesday in a release after being informed by the family. The legendary coach had entered hospice care last week. Kidd won 314 games with the Colonels from 1964 to 2002 and won I-AA titles in 1979 and 1982. The Corbin, Kentucky, native also led EKU to 16 Ohio Valley Conference titles and achieved 25 consecutive winning campaigns among 37 non-losing seasons.

