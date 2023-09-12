BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — The former president of Spain’s soccer federation been ordered to give testimony to a Spanish judge investigating his kiss of a player at the Women’s World Cup. Judge Francisco de Jorge ordered Luis Rubiales to answer his questions on Friday at Spain’s National Court in Madrid. Rubiales kissed Spain forward Jenni Hermoso during the awards ceremony after Spain beat England to win the title on Aug. 20 in Sydney, Australia. He said she had consented to the kiss, but Hermoso has denied that. Spanish state prosecutors formally accused Rubiales last week of alleged sexual assault and an act of coercion.

